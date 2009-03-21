Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:05 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Arrested after Car Crash Near San Marcos Pass

CHP cites prescription medication use in spinout that sent vehicle plunging down an embankment

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 21, 2009 | 6:07 a.m.

A Santa Barbara woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication after her car plunged down a steep embankment on Highway 154 and struck a tree. The woman was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of a broken arm and wrist, and other injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Laura Ann Davenport, 50, of Santa Barbara, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 154 about 2:50 p.m. Friday when she lost control near Windy Gap on the Santa Barbara side of San Marcos Pass. The CHP said she negotiated a sharp right curve but the car drifted onto the dirt shoulder, she apparently over-corrected and spun around. The vehicle slid along the right shoulder, continued down the embankment and crashed into the tree.

Witnesses stopped to assist Davenport, who was trapped behind the steering wheel. Santa Barbara Fire Department personnel used the Jaws of Life to extract her from the car and an American Medical Response crew transported her to the hospital. The CHP said she was treated for compound fractures to her right arm and wrist, scalp lacerations, extensive damage to her right hand and a possibly dislocated right knee.

Prior to the crash, the CHP said, several witnesses made 9-1-1 calls to report a motorist driving erratically and having difficulty staying in the designated traffic lane. The CHP officer on the scene determined Davenport had been driving under the influence of prescription medication, and she was arrested and released to the care of Cottage Hospital. The one-vehicle collision remains under investigation.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 