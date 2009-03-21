Julie Whalen Schuetz Joins Scholarship Foundation Board

Julie Whalen Schuetz has been elected to the board of directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Schuetz is a corporate sales executive at Citrix Online, an active community volunteer and she follows in the footsteps of her mother, Patty Whalen, with her service on the Scholarship Foundation board. She attended Pepperdine University on a volleyball scholarship, earning second-team All-West Coast Conference honors in 1992. She lives in Carpinteria with her husband, son and daughter.

In 2007-08, the Scholarship Foundation’s general, administrative and fundraising costs were only 6.2 percent of total expenses. Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of American charities, has awarded the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara its top four-star rating for six consecutive years, based on organizational efficiency and financial management. Fewer than 2 percent of charities nationwide have received this honor.

Since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has inspired, encouraged and supported Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and the granting of scholarships.

The Scholarship named two additional board members this week: Janet Garufis and Christie Glanville.

— Rebecca Anderson is development director at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.