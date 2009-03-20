Santa Barbara Master Chorale’s ‘Elijah’ a Gift of Prophecy

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale joins the chorus of bicentennial celebrants of the birth of Felix Mendelssohn with a performance of the composer’s gorgeous oratorio “Elijah” at 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. at Garden Street. “Elijah” will be conducted by Master Chorale music director Steve Hodson, with professional orchestra and soloists, and will feature Cantor Mark Childs of Congregation B’nai B’rith in the title role. For more information call 805.967.8287.

Between the oratorios of Handel and Haydn, and those of Sir Edward Elgar, more than a century later, there are really only those of Mendelssohn who are worth listening to now — unless you have the misfortune to be a music historian. As Sir George Groves put it, in his own article on the composer in his famous Dictionary of Music and Musicians: “Ever since Handel’s time, oratorios have been the favorite public music here (i.e., in England).

“Mendelssohn’s works of this class, ‘Saint Paul, Elijah,’ the Lobgesang, soon became well-known. They did not come as strangers, but as the younger brothers of the ‘Messiah’ and ‘Judas Maccabaeus,’ and we liked them at once. Not only liked them; we were proud of them, as having been produced or very early performed in England; they appealed to our national love for the Bible, and there is no doubt that to them is largely owing the position next to Handel, which Mendelssohn occupies in England. ‘Elijah’ at once took its place, and it is now on a level with the ‘Messiah’ in public favor.”

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.