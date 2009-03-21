Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:01 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Sagebrush Annie’s: 2007 Zinfandel Wins Top Honors at Florida Wine Competition

By | March 21, 2009 | 2:38 p.m.

Sagebrush Annie’s 2007 Zinfandel has won a double gold medal and tied for first place for Best Zinfandel at the 2009 Florida International Wine Competition. The 2007 Zinfandel is made by Ventucopa winery owners Karina and Larry Hogan.

“We are absolutely excited about this top honor,” said Larry Hogan, head vintner and wine maker. “Once again, it puts our winery on the map and brings more awareness to our specialty wines.”

Sagebrush Annie’s grapes are planted and tended by the Hogans, who produce 500 cases a year under the Stone Pine Estate and Sagebrush Annie’s labels. Stone Pine Estate wines are made from grape varietals exclusively grown in Ventucopa.

The Sagebrush Annie’s tasting room is located at Sagebrush Annie’s restaurant, 4211 Highway 33, Ventucopa, in the southern portion of the Cuyama Valley. Ventucopa is an hour north of Ojai via Highway 33 and an hour west of Bakersfield via Highway 166 to Highway 33 south.

The wine tasting room is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dinner is also served at the rustic restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays by appointment by calling 805.766.2319.

Click here for more information.

Karina and Larry Hogan are owners of Sagebrush Annie’s.

 

