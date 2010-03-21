Candidate Filings Point to Spirited Election Primaries in Some Races

35th Assembly District seat held by Nava likely one of the most contested among Democrats and Republicans

The filing deadline has passed for candidates running for office in the June 8 election, and many are already in full fundraising mode. Here’s a look at some of the races voters will decide in June.

U.S.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has represented the Central Coast in Congress for 12 years after succeeding her late husband, Rep. Walter Capps, who died in office. She was re-elected to the 23rd District seat in 2008 with 68 percent of the vote after winning two previous two-year terms with more than 60 percent of ballots cast. She sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on health and the House Science and Technology Committee’s subcommittee on energy and environment.

Capps will be unopposed in the Democratic primary, but has four Republicans vying to take her on in November:

» John Davidson is the founder and president of Davidson Insurance & Financial Services Inc. in Thousand Oaks

» David Stockdale owns an insurance business in Santa Maria.

» Clark Vandeventer spent eight years working at the Reagan Ranch and now works for a consulting firm, World Changers Inc.

» Tom Watson of Summerland has worked in the high-tech industry since retiring from the Navy.

Libertarian Darrell Stafford, a retired finance director from Arroyo Grande, and Republican Carole Lee Miller of San Luis Obispo County, a business consultant, have also filed to run against Capps.

Rep. Elton Gallegly, R-Thousand Oaks, is seeking his 13th two-year term representing the 24th District, which includes the Santa Ynez Valley. He faces Timothy Kalemkarian of Moorpark in the Republican primary, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Among Democrats, Tim Allison, a Santa Barbara Realtor; Marta Jorgensen; Jill Martinez; Marie Panec; and Shawn Stern will compete for their party’s nomination.

California

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, is barred by term limits from seeking re-election and is instead running for state attorney general. Meanwhile, state Sen. Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria, is running for lieutenant governor and Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, has put his name in for controller. Strickland represents southern Santa Barbara County in the Senate.

The race for the 35th Assembly District seat held by Nava has been hotly contested for months, with Democrats Susan Jordan, Nava’s wife, and Das Williams vying for the party nomination. Jordan, an environmental activist, created the California Coastal Protection Network and has worked in business, was a health advocate and is a former county planning commissioner. Williams is a Santa Barbara city councilman and a trustee at Peabody Charter School.

On the Republican side, Daniel Goldberg of Skyline Flower Growers & Shippers of Oxnard is competing against former 4th District Supervisor Mike Stoker. Goldberg is a newcomer to politics who says he wants to be the farmers’ voice in Sacramento if elected. Stoker, an attorney, is a former chairman of the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board.



Santa Barbara County

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf is being challenged by Dan Secord, a physician and former Santa Barbara city councilman. Wolf beat Secord in the 2006 race with 52.4 percent of the vote.

Auditor-Controller Robert Geis, Clerk/Recorder/Assessor/Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland and county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone are unopposed.

Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown also will be running unopposed. He won 53 percent of the vote in 2006 to defeat Sheriff Jim Anderson.

The District Attorney’s race, which has already become heated, has Joyce Dudley, the senior deputy district attorney, and Josh Lynn, chief trial attorney, fighting for the chance to succeed District Attorney Christie Stanley, who has stepped down for health reasons.

Treasurer-Tax Collector Bernice James will not be running for re-election, leaving her second-in-command, Harry Hagan, and three others in the race — Michael Cheng, Greg Gandrud and Polly Hollombe, according to county Elections Office documents.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out May 10 for the June 8 primary election. May 24 is the last day to register for this election.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at