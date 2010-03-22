Mark Bradley: West Ortega Street Now Safer for Pedestrians, Cyclists

West Ortega Street is one of the main routes for pedestrians and cyclists to cross Highway 101 between downtown and the Westside. The city of Santa Barbara has just completed a project to add brick crosswalks, curb extensions and new wheelchair access ramps to each of the four intersections where Ortega crosses Castillo, Bath, De la Vina and Chapala streets. I appreciate these new safety improvements each time I walk or bike this route to go from my home to downtown. The curb extensions shorten the crossing distance, make those on foot or on a bike more visible to motorists, and help to cut down on the number of vehicles that fly through intersections at speeds well above the speed limit. As the “after” photo shows, they also look good.

Curb extensions, or “bulb-outs” as they are sometimes called, certainly have their critics in Santa Barbara, but it is difficult to understand exactly what those folks are opposed to. Critics say curb extensions are dangerous to cyclists, yet most regular cyclists, including those in the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, believe they make cycling safer. Some critics say there is no accepted evidence that bulb-outs increase safety, and that they only impede traffic. Yet, the city measured traffic speeds before and after the introduction of curb extensions in the St. Francis neighborhood, and found that the major effect was to greatly reduce the number of vehicles traveling faster than 35 mph, well above the speed limit.

A vehicle traveling at 35 mph is much more deadly to a pedestrian or cyclist than one traveling at 25 mph or even 30 mph. For most people, cutting down on the number of speeding vehicles is a benefit, and not an impedance. That is why the majority of residents who live near new curb extensions and have come to comment on the issue at public meetings have spoken in favor of them. Although curb extensions are not appropriate for every intersection, and are just one of the possibilities for increasing pedestrian safety (along with median islands and various types of crosswalk designs), they have been implemented successfully in cities around the country.

You may also hear it said that the city should not be spending money on this type of thing in hard economic times. Those who say that miss the points that (a) the city is responsible for doing everything within its resources to make the streets as safe as possible for all users — drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and (b) nearly all of the funds used for these safety improvements are from grants and funds that can only be used for this type of project. They are not drawing funds away from other areas of the municipal budget. In fact, it is a plus for the city’s economy to obtain these types of construction grants whenever possible, rather than let the jobs and safety improvements go to other cities.

City government doesn’t get a lot of kudos these days, but I think it deserves a few for the Ortega Street improvements. Take a stroll down the street and see for yourself!

— Mark Bradley lives on the Mesa and is chairman of the city Transportation and Circulation Committee and a board member of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST).