She Said, Z Said: Where Do You Toe the Line with Talk of Happy Feet?

When orthotics become your sole source of conversation topics, it may be time to walk away

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | March 21, 2010 | 8:29 p.m.

Z: Men are weird.

She: Duh.

Z: I’ve worked with this guy for five years, and we’ve said maybe all of three words to each other. The other day I see him wearing some of those new running shoes, the Vibram FiveFingers.

She: Those shoes that look like a foot-mitten? My grandma knitted me a pair of those once. They had different colors for each toe.

Z: So this little piggy wore green and this little piggy wore purple.

She: Exactly. They were adorable little foot-mittens, but I ended up with a lot of multicolored yarn between my toes. The FiveFingers ones come in red with black and camouflage. Is that what your co-worker had?

Z: His were the camos. I asked him a question about them, and he launched into a half-hour explanation of the shoes, of his experiences with them, and mostly about his various foot problems.

She: You mean like toe-wedgies? Ouch. Or the farting noises I used to get with my Crocs? There actually are a surprising number of potential obstacles associated with the barefooting philosophy.

Z: Believe me, I heard about all of them. His tendonitis, his plantar fasciitis, his foot-braces and orthotics, and of course, his new shoes.

She: This must have been a great bonding moment for you, what with your own orthotics. Is this guy your new best friend at work?

Z: You would think. But after the first 20 minutes of hearing how these foot-mitten shoes may or may not be better, and how Nature magazine along with every running magazine in the universe is fascinated by them, I kind of lost the love.

She: I’m surprised. It’s pretty much the only reason you’re still friends with A, after 30 years, right? Your mutual love of all things foot related?

Z: A is way more into it than I am.

She: Our Stanford grad friend did famously say, “I may not know much, but I know orthotics!”

Z: He’s turned it into a lifelong research project. His own Lorenzo’s Oil.

She: He’s definitely got a sneaker fetish, too. Even back in the day when he would wear his holey T-shirts into the ground rather than spend five bucks for a new one, he spent hundreds of dollars on tennis shoes.

Z: He’s all about performance. I’m just about preventing foot pain.

She: Which is kind of a surprise since his big running workouts consist of going twice around the block instead of his usual once.

Z: Who has time to run when there’s shoe research to be done and orthotic Web sites to be surfed?

She: And who knew that foot fetishes would take the place of football and basketball as male water-cooler talk?

Z: I’m worried that it’s a sign of my age. Next, we’ll be talking about the best performance diapers.

She: It might be age, but our son seems pretty obsessed with his feet as well.

Z: That’s because he’s got flat feet that don’t all point in the same direction. The poor kid is cursed to a lifetime of orthotic obsession.

She: I wish the orthotics came in better colors, or patterns or something. Then I might be more interested in this weird, male hobby.

Z: Hey, do you think they actually make performance diapers? That would be pretty awesome.

She: Yes, dear.

— Share your happy feet stories with She and Z at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

