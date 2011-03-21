Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

CSU Channel Islands to Offer Two New Business Degrees in Santa Barbara/Goleta

Beginning in the fall, a bachelor of science will be available through SBCC and an MBA program in Goleta

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 21, 2011 | 8:45 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands will offer two new business degrees in its Santa Barbara locations this fall.

The school will offer a bachelor of science in business and a master’s in business administration through the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics. The Western Association of Schools and Colleges has approved the degrees.

“Now that we have received WASC approvals, we look forward to offering Santa Barbara students these educational opportunities to advance their careers,” said William Cordeiro, director of the MVS School of Business & Economics.

The degree completion program will be offered at SBCC, and the MBA program will be at the Goleta facility. According to the CSU Channel Islands Web site, the program has a liberal arts and interdisciplinary focus that’s built on the three Cs: critical thinking, collaboration and communication.

WASC said the degrees stand for the kind of partnership between community colleges and the California State University system that is intended statewide. SBCC students for the first time will be able to continue their studies in business on their own campus.

Additionally, a bachelor of science degree in nursing also will be offered at the Goleta site this time next year.

The school will launch its Institute for Global Economic Research next month. It is designed to complement existing economic forecast programs by focusing on global and national economies with a special emphasis on the Pacific Rim region, according to its Web site.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 