CSU Channel Islands to Offer Two New Business Degrees in Santa Barbara/Goleta

Beginning in the fall, a bachelor of science will be available through SBCC and an MBA program in Goleta

CSU Channel Islands will offer two new business degrees in its Santa Barbara locations this fall.

The school will offer a bachelor of science in business and a master’s in business administration through the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics. The Western Association of Schools and Colleges has approved the degrees.

“Now that we have received WASC approvals, we look forward to offering Santa Barbara students these educational opportunities to advance their careers,” said William Cordeiro, director of the MVS School of Business & Economics.

The degree completion program will be offered at SBCC, and the MBA program will be at the Goleta facility. According to the CSU Channel Islands Web site, the program has a liberal arts and interdisciplinary focus that’s built on the three Cs: critical thinking, collaboration and communication.

WASC said the degrees stand for the kind of partnership between community colleges and the California State University system that is intended statewide. SBCC students for the first time will be able to continue their studies in business on their own campus.

Additionally, a bachelor of science degree in nursing also will be offered at the Goleta site this time next year.

The school will launch its Institute for Global Economic Research next month. It is designed to complement existing economic forecast programs by focusing on global and national economies with a special emphasis on the Pacific Rim region, according to its Web site.

