Family Pig That Went Missing in Montecito Returns Home

Snooky got lost after following two people who were walking dogs

[Noozhawk’s note: The Selbert family reported Monday afternoon that their pig has been found.]

The Selbert family on Riven Rock Road in Montecito seeks the public’s help locating their family pig.

The pig, named Snooky, was last seen Saturday afternoon following two people who were walking three dogs. One of the dogs was believed to be a black basset hound.

The family says Snooky is friendly and will respond to her name and offers of fruit.

Anyone who has seen Snooky or has any information about the pig’s whereabouts is asked to call 805.886.1310.

