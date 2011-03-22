Fresno Man Arrested in Santa Barbara on Charge of Grand Theft Auto

Police say the suspect stole a car to meet his girlfriend, recently released from jail

Santa Barbara police arrested a man Monday suspected of stealing a vehicle in Fresno so he could meet up with his girlfriend, who was released from the Santa Barbara County Jail a day earlier.

Detectives driving near the Ralphs supermarket on West Carrillo Street about 2 p.m. Monday spotted a gold, four-door 2000 Honda Civic with a damaged front end and ran a query on the plate, according to department spokesman Paul McCaffrey.

It turned out the vehicle had been reported stolen Sunday out of Fresno.

The vehicle entered the underground parking lot, and a man and woman got out to go into the supermarket. Detectives followed and took the pair into custody without incident, according to McCaffrey.

He said detectives recovered an altered key that fit the Honda on the male suspect, identified as Steven Gene Romero, 28, of Fresno. There was insufficient evidence against the female suspect, so she was released.

Romero was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of grand theft auto. He was also arrested on a $290,000 warrant for auto theft issued out of Fresno.

