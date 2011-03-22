Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Lynda.com Joins Coastal Housing Partnership

Membership means the company can provide a housing benefit to employees

By Corby Gage for the Coastal Housing Partnership | March 22, 2011 | 1:32 a.m.

Lynda.com has joined 50 local companies as a member of Coastal Housing Partnership in order to offer its employees a full-service housing benefit.

Monetta Williams, director of human resources for lynda.com, sees this as not only an important element of the company’s recruiting process, but also as part of the great benefit package it offers its employees.

As lynda.com continues to grow and recruit more talent to the local area, Coastal Housing Partnership offers benefits that show how generous the company is and the importance of its employee benefit offerings.

Offering Coastal Housing Partnership programs and services can meet the challenge of attracting and retaining employees in a region with some of the highest housing prices in the nation. The Coastal Housing Partnership has opened doors to thousands of employees seeking to reduce their housing costs and make homeownership a reality.

Providing the benefits of Coastal Housing Partnership demonstrates an employer’s commitment to the well-being of its work force and helps foster a culture of loyalty.

“Lynda.com shows itself to be a progressive and thoughtful company by offering important housing benefits,” Coastal Housing Partnership Executive Director Corby Gage said. “We look forward to helping their employees achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

— Corby Gage is executive director of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 