Page Youth Center Students to Present ‘Escape to Neverland’

The production, encompassing voice, dance and acting, will premiere Saturday in Goleta

Dreams come true and enchantment abounds in the upcoming production of Escape to Neverland presented by Page Youth Center performing arts students.

Directed by gifted theater arts teacher Erin Bonski, Escape to Neverland is the musical culmination of PYC’s winter performing arts program, which has given first- through eight-grade students exciting workshops in voice, dance and acting.

The production will premiere at 7 p.m. this Saturday, March 26 at the Salvation Army Facility, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

PYC’s performing arts program inspires the child’s imagination, concentration and command of body and voice while building self-confidence and collaborative skills.

Through theater games, role playing, movement and dance, children are taught the art of the performer. Children’s vocal skills are developed as they learn proper breathing, basic musicianship and the pure joy of singing.

All of these tools are put to practical use with the production of a mini-Broadway style musical presented for families and friends at the culmination of each quarterly session.

Sign-ups are under way for PYC’s spring and summer performing arts sessions, which run from April 5 to May 21 and June 13 to Aug. 5, respectively.

For more information contact Wana Dowell at the Page Youth Center at 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.