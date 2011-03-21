Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Storms Uproot Tree and Cause Landslide, with More Rain on the Way for South Coast

Showers have given way to some sun breaks, but residents are advised to stay alert with the Santa Ynez River still above flood stage

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | March 21, 2011 | 4:29 p.m.

After a few hours of morning sunshine, another set of showers rolled in over the South Coast on Monday after a weekend storm brought 11 inches of rain in some parts of the county. Hail also was reported in areas of Santa Barbara’s foothills.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Monday night was expected to be partly cloudy, and the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday night. Rain is likely on Wednesday.

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday morning, and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continued throughout the day.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call shortly about 9:45 a.m. reporting a landslide into a home. The owners of the home at 1468 N. San Marcos Pass weren’t home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

One engine responded to the scene, and officials reported the home had been “compromised” as a result of the slide, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki. The County Building Department was called, and the homeowners were allowed to remain in the home.

In Carpinteria, the storm uprooted a monstrous oak tree in the city’s cemetery.

The Santa Ynez River was measured at nearly 20 feet on Monday morning, exceeding the flood stage of 15 feet. The National Weather Service urged residents and property owners in the area to be prepared for flood waters to rise, and drivers were advised not to drive through flooded roadways.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services will continue to monitor incoming weather this week, according to a statement the agency sent out Monday.

“Due to high ground saturation, the threat of flooding continues depending on storm severity,” the statement said.

A landslide threatened a home Monday on North San Marcos Pass. The residents weren't home at the time, and no one was injured.
A landslide threatened a home Monday on North San Marcos Pass. The residents weren’t home at the time, and no one was injured. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

A group of 19 Boy Scouts and their leaders were airlifted to safety Monday after becoming stranded by rushing water from a nearby river at a backcountry campground in the Los Padres National Forest. Rescue workers used helicopters to evacuate the group after water levels from the weekend’s rains caused the river to rise so much that the hikers were unable to cross.

Guadalupe residents who had been evacuated from their Pioneer Street homes were able to return just before midnight Sunday, with emergency crews able to avert the flood threat.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning remained in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for an area west of Lompoc bounded by Bailey Avenue west to Renwick Avenue and north of Ocean Boulevard to the river. The agency said the Floradale Avenue bridge was of particular concern.

As of Sunday, Lake Cachuma was discharging about 20,000 cubic feet per second into the Santa Ynez River.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that the amount being discharged from Lake Cachuma will not be so much that flooding in the area west of Lompoc will occur,” Michael Harris, the county’s emergency operations chief, said Sunday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 