Storms Uproot Tree and Cause Landslide, with More Rain on the Way for South Coast

Showers have given way to some sun breaks, but residents are advised to stay alert with the Santa Ynez River still above flood stage

After a few hours of morning sunshine, another set of showers rolled in over the South Coast on Monday after a weekend storm brought 11 inches of rain in some parts of the county. Hail also was reported in areas of Santa Barbara’s foothills.

Monday night was expected to be partly cloudy, and the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday night. Rain is likely on Wednesday.

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday morning, and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continued throughout the day.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call shortly about 9:45 a.m. reporting a landslide into a home. The owners of the home at 1468 N. San Marcos Pass weren’t home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

One engine responded to the scene, and officials reported the home had been “compromised” as a result of the slide, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki. The County Building Department was called, and the homeowners were allowed to remain in the home.

In Carpinteria, the storm uprooted a monstrous oak tree in the city’s cemetery.

The Santa Ynez River was measured at nearly 20 feet on Monday morning, exceeding the flood stage of 15 feet. The National Weather Service urged residents and property owners in the area to be prepared for flood waters to rise, and drivers were advised not to drive through flooded roadways.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services will continue to monitor incoming weather this week, according to a statement the agency sent out Monday.

“Due to high ground saturation, the threat of flooding continues depending on storm severity,” the statement said.

A group of 19 Boy Scouts and their leaders were airlifted to safety Monday after becoming stranded by rushing water from a nearby river at a backcountry campground in the Los Padres National Forest. Rescue workers used helicopters to evacuate the group after water levels from the weekend’s rains caused the river to rise so much that the hikers were unable to cross.

Guadalupe residents who had been evacuated from their Pioneer Street homes were able to return just before midnight Sunday, with emergency crews able to avert the flood threat.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning remained in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for an area west of Lompoc bounded by Bailey Avenue west to Renwick Avenue and north of Ocean Boulevard to the river. The agency said the Floradale Avenue bridge was of particular concern.

As of Sunday, Lake Cachuma was discharging about 20,000 cubic feet per second into the Santa Ynez River.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that the amount being discharged from Lake Cachuma will not be so much that flooding in the area west of Lompoc will occur,” Michael Harris, the county’s emergency operations chief, said Sunday.

