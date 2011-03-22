Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Valley Community Theatre Holding Auditions for ‘Awake and Sing’

The production will be directed by Peter Frisch, formerly of The Granada

By Laura Birrell for Valley Community Theatre | March 22, 2011 | 12:53 a.m.

Valley Community Theatre in Solvang announces auditions for a June production of Clifford Odets’ Awake and Sing.

VCT is collaborating with Director Peter Frisch, who recently retired as executive director of The Granada in Santa Barbara. Before that, he directed theater departments at Harvard University, Juilliard and Carnegie-Mellon University, and directed for stage and television.

Awake and Sing will run June 4-11 at The Little Theater in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The play takes place in a cramped Bronx tenement during the Great Depression, where a working-class Jewish family copes with financial hardship even as they dream of a brighter future.

Matriarch Bessie Berger’s fierce determination keeps her family afloat, but at great emotional cost to her children. Gritty, passionate, funny and heartbreaking, Odets’ 1935 masterpiece beautifully captures both the hopes and the struggles of an unforgettable American family.

Auditions will be held this Saturday, March 26, at the Santa Ynez Grange, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave. in Los Olivos.

The cast includes two women (ages 45 to 55 and 20 to 27) and seven men (ages 20 to 70-plus), all but one influenced by Yiddish speech, inflection and temperament.

For full character descriptions, send a request via email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). To schedule an audition, call Lynda Kelley at 805.245.9775. Come prepared to do a cold reading.

— Laura Birrell for Valley Community Theatre.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 