Ventura Activist Carol Lindberg Named One of California’s Women of the Year

Assemblyman Das Williams selects Lindberg for her community contributions and dedication to the environment

Longtime Ventura activist Carol Lindberg was honored Monday as one of California’s Women of the Year.

Lindberg, 74, was among women from throughout the state honored by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus during a special floor ceremony in which she was escorted by Assemblyman Das Williams.

Annually, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus encourages each Assembly member to select one woman who resides in his or her district or has made a significant impact on the district.

Williams selected Lindberg for her dedication to the protection of the environment and the improvement of her community. The retired educator has been a key researcher and front-runner on issues of community importance that may otherwise go unnoticed.

She is active with Ventura Citizens for Hillside Preservation, Central Coast United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), Livable Ventura, and several boards and commissions.

When Williams asked Lindberg what she plans to work on this year, her response was: “We both need to work hard to stop the annexation of Canada Larga, which would begin the unnecessary development of luxury homes on one of our pristine open spaces.”

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.