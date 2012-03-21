Bicyclist and Vehicle Collide, Leaving Man Seriously Hurt

Santa Barbara police say the 52-year-old was taken to the hospital with broken legs and potentially life-threatening head injuries

A bicyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Yanonali Street and Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

Police Sgt. Riley Harwood said the 52-year-old man, whose name has not been released, sustained major head trauma and fractures to both legs, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the 12:36 p.m. accident.

The driver, a 27-year-old man whose name also has not been released, was alone in a Geo Metro. Harwood said it appears the vehicle was traveling southbound on Calle Cesar Chavez through the intersection when the bicycle, traveling northbound, initiated a left turn onto Yanonali Street in front of the car.

Harwood said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

