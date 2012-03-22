Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Adopts Wildfire Protection Plan

The plan is called a 'crucial first step' in managing the city's open spaces and protecting residents and resources

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 22, 2012 | 12:44 a.m.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday night adopted a community wildfire protection plan, including an action plan to help protect the city’s 29,888 residents and many resources.

There has been one large fire per decade on the South Coast since the 1950s, but with four in the past seven years, there was a need for thorough analysis of the region’s vulnerabilities to wildfire.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department serves the city and is responsible for evacuation efforts, but the city has implemented public education programs and notification systems to keep residents informed in case of emergencies.

Scroll below to view the protection plan.

The plan is a “crucial first step in managing our open spaces while minimizing the threat to homes and habitats,” Mayor Ed Easton said in a news release.

Human safety is obviously the first priority, and residents can put themselves and firefighters in danger by staying behind in attempts to save their homes.

There are things residents can do proactively to help protect their property, including keeping defensible space, using certain kinds of building materials and keeping their homes free of flammable materials such as leaves and pine needles.

In conjunction with this plan, Dan Meade of Althouse & Meade will present a Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan this summer.

Goleta Wildfire Protection Plan

