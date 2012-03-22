Pacific Capital Shareholders File Class-Action Lawsuits Over Proposed Bank Merger

Plaintiffs claim UnionBanCal deal has been purposely structured to shortchange shareholders but provide a windfall for company executives

Shortly after Pacific Capital Bancorp announced last week it would be merging with a larger bank, two class-action lawsuits were filed on behalf of PCBC’s shareholders, who say they’ve been shortchanged in the process and that company leaders have violated their fiduciary duties.

Company representatives announced at a news conference March 12 that Pacific Capital Bancorp, the parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, will be purchased by UnionBanCal Corporation for $1.51 billion, if regulators approve the deal.

UnionBanCal representatives said the company has been looking to expand into the Central Coast for some time.

“Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is an important strategic fit as it meets our desire to grow our consumer and commercial banking customer base and branch presence in California’s Central Coast,” Tim Wennes, vice chairman and chief retail banking officer for Union Bank, UnionBanCal’s primary subsidiary, said in announcing the merger. “We also share the same values in how we treat our customers and how we engage in our communities.”

Debbie Whiteley, executive vice president of public affairs for Pacific Capital Bancorp, told Noozhawk on Wednesday that the company had no comment on the litigation.

The two similar lawsuits filed by shareholders say the deal would bring in millions of dollars for company leadership but leave shareholders out of the profits.

Both suits were filed by San Diego law firms on behalf of shareholders, with the first being filed March 13 — the day after the merger was announced.

That complaint lists Marianne Monty, a shareholder of the company, as the plaintiff and takes aim at majority shareholder Gerald Ford, the PCBC Board of Directors and UnionBanCal. Ford invested $500 million in 2010 in the then-ailing bank, purchasing 225 million shares of company stock at 20 cents and 455,000 shares of preferred stock at $1,000 per share.

The lawsuit alleges that Ford sought to exploit PCBC’s turnaround to capitalize on his short-term investment at the expense of long-term shareholders. Based on the current deal, those shares would be purchased by UnionBanCal for $46 each.

Ford and the other defendants promoted the acquisition as offering a premium to the price of PCBC shares.

“Indeed, the deal represents a premium over the recent trading price of PCBC’s stock,” the complaint reads. “But the price is well below PCBC’s historic trading price as the company’s shares were trading substantially higher just two years ago.”

Two years ago, according to the complaint, PCBC’s shares closed as high as $511 on a split adjusted basis, “almost 10 times as high as UnionBanCal’s offer. Ford, with the acquiescence of the rest of the directors of PCBC, over whom Ford exerts control, is engaging in self-dealing and not acting in good faith” toward shareholders.

The complaint also asks for a jury trial.

A similar lawsuit was filed March 15 by shareholder Dennis Trammel against the two companies, Ford and the PCBC Board of Directors.

Trammel’s case also alleges breach of fiduciary duty, and claims the defendants violated state law because the process of the merger was unfair and undervalued shares.

The board “suffered from incurable conflicts of interest that tainted the entire negotiation process,” the complaint states. It cites as an example the fact that two of the board’s directors hold high-level positions within SB Acquisition company LLC, which holds about 75 percent of the outstanding shares. Another director is a PCBC employee.

“Unsurprisingly, SB Acquisition has already executed a written consent adopting the merger agreement and approving the acquisition,” the complaint states. “Thus, no shareholder vote is required in order to complete the transaction.”

Trammel’s complaint also alleges that Ford and his affiliates would gain $650 million from his 2010 investment. The other defendants also would receive “lucrative personal benefits,” including millions of dollars from their sales of PCBC stock, but only when the merger is completed.

“Thus, PCBC’s management gets the best of both worlds: They can cash out their equity holdings and remain in their current position without being subject to the hassles and filing requirement of running a publicly traded company and receive extra money they would not have received absent the proposed acquisition,” the complaint states.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.