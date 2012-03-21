Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:21 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos’ Enchanté Receives Standing Ovation at Carnegie Hall

High school's advanced women's choir performs before a sold-out crowd

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | March 21, 2012 | 6:42 p.m.

San Marcos High School’s Enchanté made a triumphant return to school this week after performing in front of a sold-out crowd Sunday night in New York City at Carnegie Hall.

Enchanté, the advanced women’s choir, was invited to the festival at Carnegie Hall to perform with the National Youth Choir, made up of more than 300 student singers from across the nation. However, San Marcos Enchanté was the only group to be invited to perform alone on stage.

Principal Ed Behrens, who made the trip over the weekend, said the group received a standing ovation from the sold-out crowd.

“This was the proudest moment of my life, both as an individual and as part of a group,” Enchanté member Emily Paulson said.

Director Carolyn Teraoka-Brady led the group of young ladies in four songs: David Childs’ “Weep No More,” Gwenyth Walker’s “Love Is a Rain of Diamonds,” Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs” and Allen Koepke’s “Dance on My Heart.”

Last year, Enchanté was named the top women’s choir and top overall choir at the San Diego Heritage Festival. Teroaka-Brady is also the director of the San Marcos Madrigal singers, who were named the top overall group at the New York City Heritage Festival of Gold and also performed in Carnegie Hall in 2008.

The group also visited historical sites while in Manhattan, including the 9/11 Memorial, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, where they also performed the national anthem in the Receiving Room.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

