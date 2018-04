Crane Country Day School Raises $1,000 for Marine Mammal Center

Student fundraisers will provide fish for seals and sea lions undergoing rehabilitation

Last Friday, a small group of Crane Country Day School seventh-graders presented Peter Howorth, director of the Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center, with a check for $1,000. During the past three months, the students held several fundraisers at Crane Country Day School. The proceeds will be used to feed the many seals and sea lions that are being rehabilitated at the center. Knowing that every dollar will buy one pound of fish, the students are proud of the 1,000 pounds of fish they have provided for these needy mammals. This fundraiser was student-driven and executed, as part of Crane’s ongoing Service Learning program. — Ann Pieramici represents Crane Country Day School.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >