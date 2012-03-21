Crane Country Day School Raises $1,000 for Marine Mammal Center
Student fundraisers will provide fish for seals and sea lions undergoing rehabilitation
By Ann Pieramici for Crane Country Day School | March 21, 2012 | 7:06 p.m.
Last Friday, a small group of Crane Country Day School seventh-graders presented Peter Howorth, director of the Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center, with a check for $1,000.
During the past three months, the students held several fundraisers at Crane Country Day School. The proceeds will be used to feed the many seals and sea lions that are being rehabilitated at the center.
Knowing that every dollar will buy one pound of fish, the students are proud of the 1,000 pounds of fish they have provided for these needy mammals.
This fundraiser was student-driven and executed, as part of Crane’s ongoing Service Learning program.
— Ann Pieramici represents Crane Country Day School.
