BizHawk: New Georgia’s Smokehouse Food Truck Making the Rounds

Art and Soul gallery moving into Victoria Court, 'Venoco building' sold to investor, and Night Out collaborates with Funk Zone wineries

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

A new food truck is in town, and it’s readily finding a gourmet slow-roasted niche on the South Coast.

Georgia’s Smokehouse debuted in Santa Barbara this month under owner-chef Brian Parks, formerly executive chef of the Coast restaurant at the Canary Hotel downtown.

Parks’ wife, Alissa, is also working in the mobile kitchen, which serves up home cooking with a spicy, saucy kick.

Parks told Noozhawk this week that business is gaining momentum at several weekly lunch and dinner parking locations, including at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Jordano’s on Ekwill Street.

Click here for a schedule of its parking locations.

The couple, who have been planning to roll out the truck for a year, also cater for special events.

Art Gallery to Open in Victoria Court

Art and Soul of Santa Barbara plans to move into Victoria Court next month.

Krista Bresbach, owner of what she describes as a “collaborative art gallery,” said the gallery at 1221 State St., Unit 7, plans to host a grand opening from 6 to 9 p.m. April 4.

The space, formerly occupied by the Paris Street Boutique, will showcase glass, water color, jewelry and all types of artwork — much of which will be from up-and-coming artists.

Venoco Building Sold to Local Investor

A local investor has purchased the 50,955-square-foot “Venoco building” on the bluffs at 6267 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria for an undisclosed amount.

The property was listed for $16.45 million by Hayes Commercial Group.

Victor Schaff, the largest owner of office properties in Carpinteria, bought the building that was built in 1997. Venoco Inc., which has leased the property since 2004, will stay in the building in a 10-year lease extension.

Night Out Partners with Funk Zone Wineries

NightOut.com is teaming up with 10 Funk Zone favorites to bring its users an exclusive tasting pass with additional discounts on in-store purchases.

Participants can pay $55 total for a tasting at Corks n’ Crowns, Carr Winery, Deep Sea Winery, Oreana Winery, Kalyra Winery, Seven Bar & Kitchen, Pali Wine Co., Kunin Winery, Anacapa Vintners and Santa Barbara Winery.

The tastings typically cost a total of more than $100, and the in-store discounts are up to 20 percent off at select locations.

This limited-time pass is available through March 31, with another round available from April 1 through May 24.

Old Mervyn’s in Town Center West Sold

Fallas Discount Stores has purchased a vacant building in the Santa Maria Town Center West that formerly housed Mervyn’s.

The 201 Town Center West property has been sold, and Fallas Discount Stores is in the process of submitting building plans to the city, according to a spokeswoman with IPB Commercial Leasing and Management, which manages Town Center West.

Mervyn’s has been vacant a number of years.

InTouch Health Expands Its Reach

InTouch Health has announced that more than 60 percent of all U.S. TeleStroke networks are powered by its InTouch Telemedicine System.

In 2012, 17 new hospital systems chose InTouch Health, bringing the total installed base to 11 percent, or 700, of all U.S. hospitals. InTouch Health’s TeleStroke customers now include 13 of the top 40 neuroscience centers of excellence as defined by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2012 Best Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.