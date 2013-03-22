Chapala Street Construction Expected to Wrap Up Friday

A concentration of traffic improvements in downtown Santa Barbara may have given drivers pause lately, but one project is expected to wrap up Friday on Chapala Street.

Carrillo traffic turning onto Chapala has had one fewer turning lane for several weeks as crews have worked to complete a new sidewalk access ramp on the northeast corner of the intersection.

“The sidewalk was open to pedestrian traffic Thursday,” said Adam Hendel, supervising civil engineer for the City of Santa Barbara. “On Friday, the contractor will be painting curbs and crosswalks and opening all lanes of vehicular traffic.”

Hendel said the new ramp will greatly improve safety for disabled access because users will not need to travel as far into the street.

“Construction was completed on schedule, and the Public Works Department appreciates the traveling public’s patience during this much needed improvement,” he said.

