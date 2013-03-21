Devin Cook of Santa Barbara Graduates from California Lutheran University

Devin Cook of Santa Barbara has graduated from California Lutheran University.

Cook graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in art in August.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.