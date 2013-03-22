Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Orchestra, Violinist Aspire to ‘Greatness’

Next in the exciting Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra series “Musically Engaging Experiences” (MEE!) — “informative concert performances with Rob Kapilow, designed to enhance enjoyment of live classical music for all ages — will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The subject — and the program — will consist of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Concerto in D-Major for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 61. The title of the event is “What Makes It Great?” Rather a challenge, all things considered.

It is not for me to do what Kapilow will do better, and with a brilliant soloist — Kim Chee Yun — in front of a terrific orchestra.

I can only add that any chance to hear this concerto — live, in the Lobero, with these forces — is a rare opportunity, not to be bypassed without a sharp pang of regret. The greatest violin concerto that ever was, or will be, written. Odds, anyone?

Single tickets to this experience are $35; children under 18 are free with a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased by phone from the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761 or through the Chamber Orchestra at 805.966.2441. Click here to order online.

