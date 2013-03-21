Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Five Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Teens Receive National Scholarships

By Jill Tyler for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | March 21, 2013 | 3:40 p.m.

Five teens who participated in the Eureka! program at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria received a vote of confidence and $500 to use toward college.

Annalisa DeAlba, Ana Delagdo, Jessica Irabon, Alisa Lemere and Yulisa Rosales each earned a Strong, Smart and Bold Eight Grade Scholarship in a nationwide competition sponsored by Girls Inc. National to support and encourage girls enrolled in college bound programming.

“We are proud to share that our girls claimed five of 18 scholarships awarded throughout the nation, the most from any one affiliate,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “It’s very rewarding to see the girls receive recognition for their academic and personal achievements — many for the very first time.”

The teens were required to submit grade reports, letters of recommendation and a two-page essay to compete for the honor. In the essays the girls wrote about their strengths and how Girls Inc. was helping them to develop into strong, smart and bold young women.

The Eureka! program, which launched in June 2012, includes 25 local eighth-graders. These girls spent four weeks last summer on the UC Santa Barbara campus engaged in hand-on learning in science and technology workshops and participating in career development and leadership activities.

Eureka! is a five-year college-bound program focused on career paths in science, technology, engineering and math. The first cohort of Eurekans are preparing to spend another four weeks at UCSB this summer and will be joined by a new cohort of 25 upcoming eighth-graders.

Securing the $500 is just the first step to achieving their long-term goals of attending college and having a fulfilling career.

“I work very hard to keep my grades above average and make my parents proud,” Irabon said.

The Eurekans are keenly focused on college and career development at a time when many of their peers are just beginning to contemplate how to navigate their freshman year in high school.

— Jill Tyler is the director of development for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

