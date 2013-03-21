Goleta Library Invites Teens to Make Treats for Shelter Dogs

[Note: This program has been postponed until September.]

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites teens ages 12 to 16 to the Goleta Library to make homemade doggie treats for shelter dogs.

The program will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Teens are asked to bring two baking sheets with them. They will create “doughs” for two different types of dog biscuits, then take the uncooked treats home on the sheets to be baked. Afterward, they can take the baked treats to DAWG Santa Barbara (Dog Adoption & Welfare Group), or back to the Goleta Library for delivery to the shelter.

Pre-registration is recommended and will guarantee a space in these programs. Call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878 to register or for more information. This program is supported by the Friends of the Goleta Library.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Click here for information about Santa Barbara Library System programs and services.

— Allison Gray is a supervisor for the Goleta Library.