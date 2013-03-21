Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Laurel Abbott: Dynamic Housing Market Sparks Bidding Wars

By Laurel Abbott | March 21, 2013 | 8:13 p.m.

As spring begins, we find ourselves in a very dynamic housing market. There are multiple offers on everything from manufactured homes, fixers at a half-million dollars as well as multimillion-dollar estates.

In fact, 25 percent of the homes that closed last month sold at an average of 7 percent over the asking price. These numbers are remarkable since they encompass the whole market from Carpinteria to Goleta.

For buyers under $1 million, the numbers are even more staggering, but difficult to tease out statistics. Anecdotally, we are having multiple offers that are sending properties over the asking price, and virtually every house coming on the market between $400,000 to $700,000 has multiple bidders. Of the 60 home sales in this sector between Jan. 15 and March 15, 38 were at or over asking, and they were as much as $10,000 to $100,000 over the asking price.

Some of these dramatic overbids were the result of banks not recognizing the increases in this sector and relying on comparable sales from up to six months ago, which has created inappropriate pricing.

Some agents recognize that with the lack of inventory, they should rely on the recent comps, knowing that there is no way to “underprice” a property since the demand is so high. Buyers will “correct” the pricing to current market value.

There is some concern that this is unsustainable and that another “bubble” is looming. In light of the difficulties of the past three years, the number of sales and equity building is very encouraging, but a “normal” market would be welcomed by a lot of our buyers.

Certainly, buyers are getting frustrated by the multiple offer situations and the “false” market price when a property is offered for $550,000 and ultimately sells for $650,000, completely pricing them out of the competition. Given our lack of inventory, consumer confidence, still low prices and great interest rates, there are more people who want to get into the market in Santa Barbara than we have homes to sell them.

As always, price and presentation are the predominant factors that sell homes. Contact your local Realtor today to discuss your game plan.

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 