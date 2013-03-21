Letter to the Editor: Two Santa Barbara Dentists to Make You Smile

On Wednesday, my two-year-plus dental journey came to an end. I was ecstatic.

It all began when I found out my teeth were being destroyed, possibly from medication I had been taking. As a result, I had teeth pulled and had to replace them with many implants and new teeth.

The good news, I had two of the most remarkable, most caring and smart dentists in Santa Barbara — DDS Paolo Ciani and oral surgeon Dr. Marc Bienstock.

Throughout my journey, I encountered many difficult and unexpected problems. In fact, both dentists told me I was the most difficult case they had ever encountered. I am very grateful that both dentists dealt with all the problems, even inventing new techniques, and were determined to bring a smile to my face.

I learned lessons during this time. Among them were patience, perseverance, faith, taking one day at a time and keeping a sense of humor.

The people in Santa Barbara County are so lucky to have so many good doctors and dentists, and DDS Ciani and Dr. Bienstock are among the very best.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria