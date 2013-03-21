Morris Day and The Time to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Morris Day, the charismatic lead singer of a group that electrified dance floors across the United States in the 1980s with its pop-funk style, will bring his Morris Day and The Time tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Tickets for the show are $25.

Known simply as The Time in 1984, the band captured mainstream popularity and stardom for its lead singer when it was featured in Prince’s motion picture Purple Rain. The film spawned hits for The Time, which was formed by Prince in 1981, and propelled Day into a career of acting and performing as a solo artist.

The band reunited at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008 in a performance that included Rihanna and featured one of The Time’s biggest hits, “Jungle Love.” In 2011, The Time reformed as The Original 7even, featuring all original members — Morris Day (lead vocals), Jesse Johnson (guitar), Jimmy Jam (keyboard and vocals), Terry Lewis (bass and vocals), Jellybean Johnson (drums), Jerome Benton (percussion and vocals) and Monte Moir (keyboard and vocals).

Now, the sharp-dressed leader of the group, has embarked on a project called Morris Day and The Time, which features Day, Jellybean Johnson and Monte Moir among a host of musicians performing hits from The Time and Day’s solo career.

Day, who was a high school classmate of Prince, burst onto the Minneapolis music scene in 1981 with his group’s self-titled album, The Time, which featured “Get It Up” and “Cool” and peaked at No. 7 on the R&B Albums chart. The group followed with “What Time Is It?” which also became Day’s signature rally cry at the band’s frenetic live performances.

Songs like “777-9311,” “Wild and Loose,” “Walk” and “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” helped the album climb to No. 2 on the R&B Album chart in 1982. But “Ice Cream Castle,” which included “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” was the first to garner hits on the pop chart. “Jungle Love” cracked the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart while “The Bird” also graced the Top 40.

Day then capitalized on his newfound fame by launching his solo career, releasing “The Color of Success” (1985) and “Daydreaming” (1987), and appearing in TV shows and feature films. He scored with the single “Fishnet,” which topped the R&B chart and cracked the Top 25 on the Hot 100.

In 1990, The Time reunited and released its fourth studio album, Pandemonium. The single “Jerk Out” became the band’s highest-charting song, reaching No. 1 on the R&B chart and No. 9 on the Hot 100. It drove “Pandemonium” to the No. 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart, but it would be the last album the band would produce as The Time.

Day later released solo efforts “Guaranteed” (1992) and “It’s About Time” (2004). Combined sales of Day’s solo work and The Time is in excess of 10 million units.

Don’t miss an opportunity to be charmed by this charismatic entertainer while he performs his impressive catalog of dance hits at the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website at www.chumashcasino.com or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.