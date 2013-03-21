Pose with a Dolphin, Help Save a Dolphin on Friday at Samy’s Camera

Calling all ocean lovers. The world’s smallest and rarest dolphin needs our help!

Let’s save the remaining 55 New Zealand Maui’s dolphin from extinction by doing a visual petition.

From noon to 5 p.m. this Friday, there will be a Dolphin Photo Station at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

People can come and “pose with a dolphin,” which becomes a visual petition — a last push effort of photo petitions that will be sent to the New Zealand government showing that the world is watching and Santa Barbara cares.

Click here for information about the global campaign, “Let’s Face It Dolphins.”