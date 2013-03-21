Santa Barbara Chapter of SCORE Earns Recognition from Board of Supervisors

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recognized the Santa Barbara Chapter of SCORE by proclaiming Tuesday as “SCORE Recognition Day,” honoring the local business volunteers for their efforts to promote the success of small business in Santa Barbara County.

Since its founding in 1968, the Santa Barbara Chapter of SCORE has been a part of the local small-business community, and has supported more than 3,000 entrepreneurs through all of the stages of envisioning, launching and sustaining a small business.

In 2012, the chapter’s volunteers logged more than 4,000 hours of service in providing free face-to-face mentoring, online mentoring and low-cost workshops to more than 400 aspiring entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

“We are honored to receive such recognition from the Board of Supervisors,” Santa Barbara SCORE Chapter chairman Bob Vitamante said. “Our present team of 30 active and emeritus volunteers have a passion for business, and they are committed to the success of small businesses within the county. We look forward to adding additional services and workshops as we expand our team of volunteers.”

For more information about receiving free confidential mentoring support in starting or managing a small business, visit SCORE online by clicking here and registering for mentoring. While you are on the website, you can also access its online library of free planning tools and templates that address virtually every element of business, including strategic planning, marketing, human resources and operations. If you are interested in becoming a SCORE volunteer, call Paul Burri at 805.403.0338.

Since its launch in 1964, SCORE has helped more than 9 million aspiring entrepreneurs across the country. Each year, SCORE provides small business mentoring and workshops to more than 375,000 new and growing small businesses. More than 13,000 business experts volunteer as mentors in 350 chapters serving local communities with entrepreneur education to help grow 1 million small businesses.

For more information about starting or operating a small business outside of Santa Barbara County, call 800.634.0245 for the SCORE chapter nearest you or visit SCORE online by clicking here or here. Connect with SCORE on Facebook and Twitter.

— Bob Vitamante is chairman of the Santa Barbara Chapter of SCORE.