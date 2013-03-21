Santa Barbara Jewish Festival to Bring Family Fun to Oak Park

The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival will take place once again at Oak Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

An important and vibrant part of the city’s rich history of ethnic celebrations in Santa Barbara and for the Jewish community itself, the festival will not disappoint — offering a variety of activities for everyone in the family.

The festival will feature a wide variety of entertainment, activities, vendors, information and, of course, food! Israel’s 65th Independence Day will be celebrated with “Walk the Land 65,” highlighting the many contributions that Israel has made to the world. Participants will take a short walk around the park area and discover new things about the land of Israel.

Talented artists and other favorite Santa Barbara vendors will grace the park with their creative offerings. A silent auction will offer hard-to-resist items and will benefit future festivals. This year’s lineup includes the Ventura Klezmer Band, Cantor Mark Childs and the Shir Chadash Youth & Adult Choirs, The B’nai B’rith Temple Band, Kalinka, UC Santa Barbara VocalMotion, Tova Morrison & Alla Rahka McKeon, Flor de Kanela, the UCSB Middle East Ensemble, the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts, Israeli Dancing with Michal and Osnat, plus Israeli consulate representatives and proclamations from elected officials. Scott Topper will be the emcee.

“The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival and the celebration of Israel’s 65th year of independence promises to be outstanding, truly special, with something for everyone,” said Michael Rassler, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. “Our volunteer committee has secured an incredible lineup of entertainers and activities. This should be the best festival we’ve ever had.”

Festival Highlights

Music

The Ventura Klezmer Band plays and sings Eastern European klezmer music such as freylekhs and horas as well as music from the golden age of Yiddish theater and film. Kalinka is a Santa Barbara-based acoustic quintet, offering a unique rendering of Old World tunes. Their music draws from sources such as Jewish Klezmer, gypsy, vintage jazz, French café and Eastern European folk dances.

Walk the Land 65

Join us to Walk the Land of Israel at the festival, as part of a global show of pride and solidarity with Israel. Join us in highlighting the contributions that Israel has made to the world, emanating from the profound value that it places upon “LIFE.” Those who register for the (short) walk in advance will receive a chance at a trip to Israel, plus other gifts. Click here for information.

Food

Food sold will include hot dogs, deli sandwiches, falafel plates, knishes, jelly donuts, chicken kabobs, hummus, baba ganoush, Israeli salads, smoothies, beer, wine, ice cream and cookies.

Artisans

Vendors will offer a wide variety of crafts, Israeli items, Judaica and beautiful jewelry and clothing.

Resources

Dozens of information booths will be available as a resource for questions or interests a guest may have.

Kids’ Activities

There will be a variety of fun things to do, plus face painting, and a visit to the Western Wall (and it looks real!).

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is located at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information about the festival or to volunteer, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.957.1115.

— Nancy Friedland is communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.