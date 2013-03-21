Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Jewish Festival to Bring Family Fun to Oak Park

By Nancy Friedland for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | March 21, 2013 | 10:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival will take place once again at Oak Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

An important and vibrant part of the city’s rich history of ethnic celebrations in Santa Barbara and for the Jewish community itself, the festival will not disappoint — offering a variety of activities for everyone in the family.

The festival will feature a wide variety of entertainment, activities, vendors, information and, of course, food! Israel’s 65th Independence Day will be celebrated with “Walk the Land 65,” highlighting the many contributions that Israel has made to the world. Participants will take a short walk around the park area and discover new things about the land of Israel.

Talented artists and other favorite Santa Barbara vendors will grace the park with their creative offerings. A silent auction will offer hard-to-resist items and will benefit future festivals. This year’s lineup includes the Ventura Klezmer Band, Cantor Mark Childs and the Shir Chadash Youth & Adult Choirs, The B’nai B’rith Temple Band, Kalinka, UC Santa Barbara VocalMotion, Tova Morrison & Alla Rahka McKeon, Flor de Kanela, the UCSB Middle East Ensemble, the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts, Israeli Dancing with Michal and Osnat, plus Israeli consulate representatives and proclamations from elected officials. Scott Topper will be the emcee.

“The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival and the celebration of Israel’s 65th year of independence promises to be outstanding, truly special, with something for everyone,” said Michael Rassler, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. “Our volunteer committee has secured an incredible lineup of entertainers and activities. This should be the best festival we’ve ever had.”

Festival Highlights

Music

The Ventura Klezmer Band plays and sings Eastern European klezmer music such as freylekhs and horas as well as music from the golden age of Yiddish theater and film. Kalinka is a Santa Barbara-based acoustic quintet, offering a unique rendering of Old World tunes. Their music draws from sources such as Jewish Klezmer, gypsy, vintage jazz, French café and Eastern European folk dances.

Walk the Land 65

Join us to Walk the Land of Israel at the festival, as part of a global show of pride and solidarity with Israel. Join us in highlighting the contributions that Israel has made to the world, emanating from the profound value that it places upon “LIFE.” Those who register for the (short) walk in advance will receive a chance at a trip to Israel, plus other gifts. Click here for information.

Food

Food sold will include hot dogs, deli sandwiches, falafel plates, knishes, jelly donuts, chicken kabobs, hummus, baba ganoush, Israeli salads, smoothies, beer, wine, ice cream and cookies.

Artisans

Vendors will offer a wide variety of crafts, Israeli items, Judaica and beautiful jewelry and clothing.

Resources

Dozens of information booths will be available as a resource for questions or interests a guest may have.

Kids’ Activities

There will be a variety of fun things to do, plus face painting, and a visit to the Western Wall (and it looks real!).

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is located at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information about the festival or to volunteer, or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.957.1115.

— Nancy Friedland is communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 