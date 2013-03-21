Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Establishes Capt. Fred Benko Memorial Fund

By Greg Gorga for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | March 21, 2013 | 4:33 p.m.

For anyone who has ever cruised the Pacific seas with Capt. Fred Benko, they know all too well that the magical, unforgettable experience with Benko and the Condor Express was one part the seas, and two parts the charm and wit of Captain Fred. His enthusiasm for the sea charmed many into becoming equally as exuberant maritime followers.

One thing about Benko was that he was also deeply dedicated to making lives better for children in the community. His early childhood taught him to be resourceful, accountable and, most importantly, kind and generous of heart.

As a way of memorializing the former Advisory Council member, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has established the Fred Benko Memorial Fund. This fund will provide free tuition for students of Title 1 schools to participate in the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s hands-on living history program — the Spirit of Dana Point overnight Tall Ship program.

Each October, the Spirit of Dana Point arrives from the Ocean Institute in Santa Barbara’s Harbor. Local fourth-graders studying California’s history read an abridged edition of Richard Henry Dana’s Two Years Before the Mast in their classrooms. Then, they take a tour of the museum and spend the night on the Tall Ship, where they learn how to live the life of an 1830s sailor.

This program serves the students by helping to develop their listening and speaking skills and leadership and teamwork skills. It also helps improve their self-esteem.

Last year, more than 400 students from 18 fourth-grade classes participated in the program. This year, 23 classes have already signed up.

To make a donation to the Capt. Fred Benko Memorial Fund, please follow the memorial donation link found on the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s website. For more information about the fund, please call Executive Director Greg Gorga at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum at 805.962.8404 x103.

— Greg Gorga is executive director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 