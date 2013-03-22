Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About ‘State of the City’

Mayor Helene Schneider and City Administrator Jim Armstrong highlight capital projects, a budget forecast and business outreach

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 22, 2013 | 12:04 a.m.

Santa Barbara leaders are cautiously optimistic about the city’s financial future and are doing more outreach to better implement strategies to help the business community, Mayor Helene Schneider said during Thursday’s 13th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

Schneider and City Administrator Jim Armstrong outlined the city’s capital projects, the budget forecast and business outreach in Thursday’s address to hundreds of community and business leaders gathered at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Armstrong said sales- and bed-tax revenues are starting to climb back to pre-recession levels, but the city is planning a status-quo budget for the next two years. A hiring freeze and four years of employee concessions have helped the city stay in the black, he said, but officials will be asking employees to contribute more to their own retirement costs.

Armstrong also has recommended that the City Council put a tax measure on an upcoming ballot, but it’s unclear whether that idea could get the necessary five-out-of-seven votes.

“I know the idea of higher taxes is not popular,” he said, adding that it would be much easier for him to ignore the problem of aging infrastructure and leave the issue for a future administrator. However, it’s the duty of city staff “to look at the future and be realistic about the challenges we face.”

The city has $436 million worth of infrastructure needs, Schneider said, and funding those projects will be “the city’s challenge for the next few decades.”

She and other city leaders met with high-tech business leaders recently, who said it’s difficult to find adequate space to expand, to get skilled workers to stay after they tire of living with roommates and want an affordable place of their own, to get reliable cell phone service and to get more frequent flights to nearby locations, Schneider said.

Downtown businesses are concerned about dealing with behavior such as public intoxication, panhandling and nuisance crimes, and the city’s restorative policing program has put more social workers, outreach workers and police officers on the streets exclusively to work with the homeless population.

Schneider said this population frequents the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s emergency room, so providing services can reduce police calls for service and hospital costs.

Last year alone, Cottage Hospital logged 220 ER visits and 290 hospitalizations of homeless people — at a cost of about $2 million.

Schneider said the restorative policing program has helped 136 people into transitional housing and reunited 32 with friends or family.

To add eyes on the street, the Santa Barbara Police Department has assigned business people as block captains for State Street to report on the happenings and problems.

Schneider said the city excels when government works hand-in-hand with community leaders and businesses.

Chamber of Commerce board chairman Scott Hadley agreed, saying the organization is glad to be working with the city.

The State of the City Breakfast was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Business First Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust and Stephen Masterson and Company.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

