Tickets on Sale for Dos Pueblos Theatre Company’s ‘In The Heights’

By Gioia Marchese for the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company | March 21, 2013 | 4:18 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company’s production of In The Heights, with performances at 7 p.m. April 12-13, 18-19, 20 and 26-27 and 2 p.m. April 13. Opening night, April 12, is sold out.

All performances will be held at the Elings Performing Arts Center at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets and information for all performances are available by clicking here.

In The Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind.

In The Heights is the winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company is excited to have the opportunity to present this award-winning musical at its Elings Performing Arts Center. Director Clark Sayre works to reach his widest audience ever with the most multiracial cast in Dos Pueblos history.

In addition to an exciting new take employing cutting-edge technology, Sayre has brought together an exciting team of theater professionals to help bring his vision to life. The creative team includes musical director John Douglas, choreographer Gioia Marchese, costume designer Miller James, lighting designer Leigh Allen, a video projectionist, special guest salsa teacher Liz Lira, choreographer for So You Think You Can Dance, and technical director Todd Harper.

This production is made possible thanks to a generous donation from Virgil Elings.

— Gioia Marchese is a producer for the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company.

