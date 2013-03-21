Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

WillBridge Seeks Community Funding for Interfaith Homeless Foot Washing

By Gloria Regan for WillBridge of Santa Barbara | March 21, 2013 | 2:51 p.m.

The exuberant staff from WillBridge of Santa Barbara and volunteers from the Santa Barbara community along with doctors, nurses, social service providers, alcohol/drug counselors and other professionals are gearing up for the sixth annual Interfaith Homeless Foot Washing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Thursday, March 28, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

Highlights of the day will include a continental breakfast; the distribution of new sneakers, hiking/work boots, sandals and socks; and a foot washing with medical support from Doctor’s Without Walls on site tending to medical issues.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit the Community Resource Center. The center will be located outside and will made up of 15 to 20 local social service agencies. Connecting people to vital services in one place with “easy access” is a valuable contribution by the nonprofit and social service agencies in Santa Barbara.

This is an effective way to provide the most vulnerable with assistance and programs they need toward a road to self-sufficiency and a healthier life. Finding appropriate care can be difficult and a threatening process for many homeless people.

A partial list of the on-site social services include Restorative Policing, Doctors Without Walls, Legal Aid, the Veterans Administration, the Mental Wellness Center, People’s Self-Help Housing, New Beginnings Counseling Center/Safe Parking Program,city Public Health, New Life Church, the Santa Barbara Housing Authority, CARES, Visiting Nurses of Santa Barbara, Fellowship/Mental Wellness, the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Act Team, Project Recovery and the Salvation Army Hospitality House.

The event is held each year on Holy Thursday, coinciding with traditional foot-washing services held throughout the world. Foot washing shows homeless people they are not invisible — but cared for and loved.

In 2012, 250 people received new shoes and socks.

WillBridge seeks community support to purchase new shoes and socks. Contributions of $30 to $40 will help defray the cost of $6,000. Donations can be sent to 2904 State St., Suite A, Santa Barbara 93105. Call 805.564.1911 for more information.

— Gloria Regan is with WillBridge of Santa Barbara.

