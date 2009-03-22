Santa Barbara Symphony: Guitar Festival Asking for Food Drive Donations, Too

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2nd International Guitar Festival is not only bringing the triumphant “Return of the Guitars” to nourish Santa Barbara’s soul, it’s also feeding hungry stomachs with a food drive on behalf of Unity Shoppe.
From now through March 30, at local branches of Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, as well as at all Guitar Festival concerts, the symphony is asking the community to participate in the Feeding America National Food Drive by bringing donations of nonperishable items to specified locations. All donations will be distributed through Unity Shoppe, 1219 State St.
Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.