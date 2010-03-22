Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Deckers Hires Director of Corporate Social Responsibility

The Goleta company welcomes longtime professional Mark Heintz

By Jaime Eschette | March 22, 2010 | 1:48 p.m.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. of Goleta has hired Mark Heintz as the company’s director of corporate social responsibility, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Zohar Ziv.

“As an important addition to our management team, Mark will harness the company’s global commitment to corporate responsibility. Deckers has a strong culture with strong values,” Ziv said. “With Mark on board, we will continue to build on our work to promote environmental responsibility, to encourage environmentally friendly technologies and to respect internationally recognized human rights.”

“Mark Heintz is a longtime corporate responsibility professional who comes to Deckers from Hewlett-Packard, a recognized leader in CSR. Mark understands that companies play a pivotal role in promoting sustainability in business decisions,” said Doug Cahn of The Cahn Group, a corporate responsibility consulting firm that has worked with Deckers for more than two years to establish a corporate responsibility program. “We are confident that Mark will make a real contribution to Deckers’ initiatives.”

For the past several years, Deckers has been a corporate partner of the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB, and Bren School students have worked with Deckers on several projects to enhance Deckers CSR efforts.

“Our partnership with Deckers has been invaluable to our students’ education,” Bren School Dean Steve Gaines said, “and by working together, ideas have been translated into results that are now being used as a model for other student projects.”

— Jaime Eschette is the strategic outreach manager for Deckers Outdoor Corp.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 