Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supporters Tout State Health-Care Legislation on Heels of Federal Vote

Proponents of a statewide single-payer system hope Senate Bill 810 becomes a national model

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 23, 2010 | 12:13 a.m.

March 22 may not be a day that goes down in health-care reform history, but local proponents of a statewide single-payer system gathered Monday to support the health-care bill they hope becomes a model for the entire country.

A day after the U.S. House narrowly passed a landmark health-care overhaul, Health Care for All and the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County held a meeting outlining the campaign for the California Universal Health Care Act, introduced by state Sen. Mark Leno, D-San Francisco.

Senate Bill 810 is nearly identical to Senate Bill 840, which was twice vetoed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The current bill passed the state Senate on Jan. 28 and is on its way to the Assembly.

Unlike the federal legislation, this bill promotes a single-payer system — universal coverage similar to that provided by Medicare — in which one agency (in Medicare’s case, the government) pays for care that’s delivered by various private-sector entities.

Peter Conn, the local chapter outreach coordinator for Health Care for All, encouraged the 70-or-so attendees of Monday’s meeting to support the bill, saying that “only grassroots (movements) can make politicians do what they should.”

Health Care for All is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working with California OneCare, the campaign championing the bill, to mold consensus in support of a single-payer system for California.

Conn said that once California gets there, it will serve as a model for the rest of the country.

California OneCare is working to get enough votes to override a governor’s veto, which takes two-thirds of both houses.

Don Schroeder, co-chair of California OneCare and a board member for Health Care for All, was the meeting’s guest speaker.

Click here for more about the federal health-care legislation passed by the House — and how it could affect you.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 