Supporters Tout State Health-Care Legislation on Heels of Federal Vote

March 22 may not be a day that goes down in health-care reform history, but local proponents of a statewide single-payer system gathered Monday to support the health-care bill they hope becomes a model for the entire country.

A day after the U.S. House narrowly passed a landmark health-care overhaul, Health Care for All and the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County held a meeting outlining the campaign for the California Universal Health Care Act, introduced by state Sen. Mark Leno, D-San Francisco.

Senate Bill 810 is nearly identical to Senate Bill 840, which was twice vetoed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The current bill passed the state Senate on Jan. 28 and is on its way to the Assembly.

Unlike the federal legislation, this bill promotes a single-payer system — universal coverage similar to that provided by Medicare — in which one agency (in Medicare’s case, the government) pays for care that’s delivered by various private-sector entities.

Peter Conn, the local chapter outreach coordinator for Health Care for All, encouraged the 70-or-so attendees of Monday’s meeting to support the bill, saying that “only grassroots (movements) can make politicians do what they should.”

Health Care for All is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working with California OneCare, the campaign championing the bill, to mold consensus in support of a single-payer system for California.

Conn said that once California gets there, it will serve as a model for the rest of the country.

California OneCare is working to get enough votes to override a governor’s veto, which takes two-thirds of both houses.

Don Schroeder, co-chair of California OneCare and a board member for Health Care for All, was the meeting’s guest speaker.

