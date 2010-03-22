Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Democrats Fire First Shot

By Diana Thorn | March 22, 2010 | 11:01 p.m.

March 21 was an historic day. The Democrats in Congress and President Barack Obama fired the first shot into the heart of our Democratic Republic, as they passed ObamaCare (House Resolution 3590).

It was the first step in transforming America into a socialist nation. It is all about power, money and control. Washington is now in charge of your health care.

The march to pass ObamaCare had taken more than a year to accomplish and was done against the wishes of the majority of Americans. The Obama administration, the most corrupt in American history, used bribes, threats, legislative trickery and a heavy-handed president to force the passage of this bill.

In an 11th-hour maneuver, Obama issued an executive order to seduce the pro-life Dems to vote for the bill. I have never seen such an abuse of power, arrogance and utter disregard for the Constitution and the rights of average Americans.

There are very troubling aspects of this bill. H.R. 3590 imposes $500 billion of new taxes, cuts Medicare by $500 billion and expands Medicaid by 33 percent, which defers the costs onto the states. Also, a mandate, which is unconstitutional, demands that everyone have health care, including illegals. Most frightening, all of our health decisions will be made by bureaucrats and the IRS will act as the enforcer.

America, this takeover of one-sixth of our economy is unacceptable. We may have lost the first battle, but the war is not over. Fight hard to reclaim our country.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 