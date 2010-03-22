Letter to the Editor: Democrats Fire First Shot

March 21 was an historic day. The Democrats in Congress and President Barack Obama fired the first shot into the heart of our Democratic Republic, as they passed ObamaCare (House Resolution 3590).

It was the first step in transforming America into a socialist nation. It is all about power, money and control. Washington is now in charge of your health care.

The march to pass ObamaCare had taken more than a year to accomplish and was done against the wishes of the majority of Americans. The Obama administration, the most corrupt in American history, used bribes, threats, legislative trickery and a heavy-handed president to force the passage of this bill.

In an 11th-hour maneuver, Obama issued an executive order to seduce the pro-life Dems to vote for the bill. I have never seen such an abuse of power, arrogance and utter disregard for the Constitution and the rights of average Americans.

There are very troubling aspects of this bill. H.R. 3590 imposes $500 billion of new taxes, cuts Medicare by $500 billion and expands Medicaid by 33 percent, which defers the costs onto the states. Also, a mandate, which is unconstitutional, demands that everyone have health care, including illegals. Most frightening, all of our health decisions will be made by bureaucrats and the IRS will act as the enforcer.

America, this takeover of one-sixth of our economy is unacceptable. We may have lost the first battle, but the war is not over. Fight hard to reclaim our country.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria