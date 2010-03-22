Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Marketing Veteran Joins RingRevenue as EVP of Sales

Monty Hudson brings broad experience to the Santa Barbara pay-per-call company

By Stacey Clarke | March 22, 2010 | 8:21 p.m.

Performance marketing and online advertising sales veteran Monty Hudson has joined pay-per-call provider RingRevenue as executive vice president of sales.

“We’re very excited to have Monty joining our team,” RingRevenue CEO Jason Spievak said. “We engaged in a comprehensive industry search that produced several high-quality candidates, but Monty was a clear choice. He brings deep industry knowledge, a broad network of contacts and experience introducing innovative technologies into the online advertising market. His thorough understanding of performance marketing will help him build successful partnerships that drive first-class results for advertisers, publishers and networks alike.”

RingRevenue’s patent-pending technology makes tracking phone calls easier than tracking clicks, allowing publishers, advertisers and direct marketers to make more money by connecting consumers with advertisers via phone.

The company offers the only pay-per-call platform purpose-built for the performance marketing industry. With ad spending driving 20 billion sales calls a year in the United States and calls converting at 30 percent to 50 percent, top affiliate networks and others recognize the revenue potential of pay-per-call and became early adopters of RingRevenue’s technology last year.

“RingRevenue has developed the perfect solution to a substantial challenge faced by marketers, publishers and networks,” Hudson said. “The RingRevenue platform provides a turnkey solution to offline and online conversion attribution across search, display and traditional media. It is a key component in bridging the gap between online and offline marketing and could prove to be transformative for the direct-marketing industry as a whole. I am excited and honored to join an experienced team so dedicated to improving ROI for advertisers, publishers and networks.”

Previously, Hudson was vice president of sales and media for AudienceScience, where he managed the company’s national sales and media development teams and developed strategic network partnerships.

Before joining AudienceScience, Hudson was a sales executive at online advertising networks Fastclick and ValueClick, where he led sales efforts and managed major agency and performance advertising accounts. Hudson also was national sales manager for a major business publication’s online properties, where he quadrupled online advertising revenue in his first year.

— Stacey Clarke is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 