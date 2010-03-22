Marketing Veteran Joins RingRevenue as EVP of Sales

Performance marketing and online advertising sales veteran Monty Hudson has joined pay-per-call provider RingRevenue as executive vice president of sales.

“We’re very excited to have Monty joining our team,” RingRevenue CEO Jason Spievak said. “We engaged in a comprehensive industry search that produced several high-quality candidates, but Monty was a clear choice. He brings deep industry knowledge, a broad network of contacts and experience introducing innovative technologies into the online advertising market. His thorough understanding of performance marketing will help him build successful partnerships that drive first-class results for advertisers, publishers and networks alike.”

RingRevenue’s patent-pending technology makes tracking phone calls easier than tracking clicks, allowing publishers, advertisers and direct marketers to make more money by connecting consumers with advertisers via phone.

The company offers the only pay-per-call platform purpose-built for the performance marketing industry. With ad spending driving 20 billion sales calls a year in the United States and calls converting at 30 percent to 50 percent, top affiliate networks and others recognize the revenue potential of pay-per-call and became early adopters of RingRevenue’s technology last year.

“RingRevenue has developed the perfect solution to a substantial challenge faced by marketers, publishers and networks,” Hudson said. “The RingRevenue platform provides a turnkey solution to offline and online conversion attribution across search, display and traditional media. It is a key component in bridging the gap between online and offline marketing and could prove to be transformative for the direct-marketing industry as a whole. I am excited and honored to join an experienced team so dedicated to improving ROI for advertisers, publishers and networks.”

Previously, Hudson was vice president of sales and media for AudienceScience, where he managed the company’s national sales and media development teams and developed strategic network partnerships.

Before joining AudienceScience, Hudson was a sales executive at online advertising networks Fastclick and ValueClick, where he led sales efforts and managed major agency and performance advertising accounts. Hudson also was national sales manager for a major business publication’s online properties, where he quadrupled online advertising revenue in his first year.

— Stacey Clarke is a publicist.