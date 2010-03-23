Open Alternative School to Stage ‘Last Play on Earth’

Recent budget cuts in education have many local schools looking for alternative forms of funding. One such school that has suffered from the reductions is perhaps one of the lesser-known schools in the area. It’s called OAS, or Open Alternative School.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the sixth- to eighth-grade students of OAS are helping raise awareness by putting on a play appropriately titled The Last Play on Earth.

“In the play, the principal of a school announces that all the plays will be canceled forever,” said writer/director Isaac Hernandez, whose son, Quique, attends the school. “It is really an apocalyptic view of what the world would be like if there were no more theater.”

OAS, at 4025 Foothill Road in the back section of La Colina Junior High, provides precisely the opportunity that its name would indicate — an open and alternative educational experience for children.

Teacher David Archer said the K-8 school follows a state-mandated curriculum for core subjects, though methodologies involved in the teaching vary a bit from more traditional public schools. At OAS, a parent-teacher co-op, parents and students are encouraged to be actively involved in their own education plan. Also, in addition to the required curriculum, students are offered the opportunity to study environmental education, social justice, service learning, life skills, and visual and performing arts on a broad scale.

Despite the nontraditional nature of the school’s teaching approach, the majority of students excel in state testing. Students are given grades and consistent assessments throughout the year, but at the end of the year, they participate in narratives in lieu of letter grades. These narratives provide an assessment of not only a child’s academic progress, but also of their social and emotional progress.

But a huge part of the experience of attending OAS is a cultivation of the appreciation for the arts, Hernandez said.

“I never had a theater as a kid in Spain, so I never thought I would be into theater,” he said. “But the more we are constantly hooked up to our computer screens these days, the more important it is to keep theater alive.”

With budget woes looming large for all Southern California public schools, Hernandez took the opportunity to write the hou-long play for the students to perform. In the play, the principal cancels all future arts endeavors because of budget cuts, so one rogue student named Apollo, played by Cedric Bobro, writes an underground play of his own.

In a case of art imitating life, the audience gets to watch as the writing of Apollo’s play becomes the plot line of the play itself. There are several well-known musical numbers performed, including “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Money,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and a climactic rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides,” with Julius Cesar singing the part of Mitchell.

According to Archer, last year OAS lost three of its faculty members to budget cuts, and the student body went from 225 to 185.

The students, parents and teachers of OAS are not giving up on their arts without a fight.

“When all the plays in the world were canceled, one group of people dared to oppose the public school system,” said “Captain” Jack Tunney, the student playing the part of Principal Munchino.

Captain Jack and 26 other students from OAS will take the stage at the La Colina Auditorium to defend their right to decide for themselves what is important to learn — and the arts top their list.

— Kevin McFadden is a Noozhawk contributor.