Taste Test Literary Creations at Edible Books Festival

SBCC’s second annual Edible Books Festival, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Luria Library, will feature more than 20 edible entries.

Submissions fall into one of three categories: looks like a book, acts like a book or is a pun on a book.

The Edible Books Festival celebrates two of our culture’s most beloved activities: eating and reading. This international festival is held annually around April 1, the birthday of French gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755-1826), famous for his book Physiologie du goût, a witty meditation on food.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best in Show, Most Like a Book, Most Tasty, Most Humorous and Judge’s Choice(s).

Once judging is complete, eating of all entries will commence promptly at 4:01 p.m. The public is invited to browse through the entries and participate in eating them.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.