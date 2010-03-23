It’s Time for T3: Watch and Learn

Scroll down to view the debut of Noozhawk's partnership with Make It Work and Jeremy Anticouni

Tuesday marks the launch of Make It Work Inc.‘s newest media feature, T-3: Today’s Tech Trends. The daily, three-minute videos will be produced for the Make It Work Blog and featured on Noozhawk.

Hosted by Make It Work’s co-founder, chief technology officer and radio talent, Jeremy Anticouni, the videos will feature stories on consumer-based technology, filmed Mondays through Fridays. Anticouni’s two radio shows — Tech News, powered by Make It Work on KNX 1070, and Make It Work with Jeremy Anticouni on KSFO 560 — are produced on Saturdays.

T-3 is the latest in many media productions for Make It Work, which calls itself the neighborhood computer support company, and CEO Eric Greenspan isn’t stopping here — mostly because he’s probably not capable of stopping. Greenspan started two other companies before co-founding Make It Work in 2001, and he hopes he can expand its service nationwide and syndicate its media production all over the Web.

MIW decided to make its own media, instead of just advertising, to bring in customers — an approach that led to the radio shows and now T-3 videos.

“We used to buy radio ads, and now we produce radio,” Greenspan said.

Since the company got involved in radio, it made sense to get into video as well, and Noozhawk was a natural partner given that both tech companies were born in Santa Barbara, he said.

The videos will typically come online around noon, since they are meant to be the top topics of the day, not the day before. A first-rate production value may not be expected when looking at the small offices where the magic happens — with green pieces of paper taped and tacked together as a green screen — but the team behind it, including Anticouni and Kyle Svenningsen, more than makes up for it.

Greenspan’s excitement for computer technology — and the company’s potential — is seen all around his office above The Habit Burger Grill at La Cumbre Plaza. Its white boards, giant projector screen, multiple computers and surround-sound system made his interview with Noozhawk interactive with visuals — very large visuals. Not to mention the familiar red Mini Coopers that are traveling billboards for the company.

Jeremy’s Desktop, an interactive Webinar, a media player and various social media and computer technology-related events are on Greenspan’s mind as well — all part of providing consumers with a stress-free digital lifestyle.

That last part is what’s important to Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen.

“Every day we watch and learn how our readers are interacting with technology and with us,” Macfadyen said. “They want accessibility and consistency, but they don’t want to have to work at it — that’s not their job. They want the technology to work for them.

“The value our readers, and now viewers, will see with T-3 is through Jeremy’s concise, personable explanations. We’re excited to bring the information to Noozhawk fans; it’s useful, it’s timely and it’s fun.”

To watch T-3 videos every day, visit Noozhawk or go to the Make It Work Blog, where all the company's radio programs, videos and posts are available.

