Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Fall in Tough Match Against Dons

Dos Pueblos put a good fight, grinding out points in many close sets

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 23, 2011 | 12:58 a.m.

Under sunny and slightly breezy conditions, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team came to play the Santa Barbara High School Dons on their blue turf Tuesday in a long match that lasted well more than three hours. The 5-13 score doesn’t indicate how tough the match was, with many close sets.

The momentum shifted back and forth in those sets, and DP kept grinding out points. Overall, the Chargers battled as best as they could against the powerhouse team. Again, DP was without two starters, who are recovering from injuries.

In singles, we took four sets, and observed a lesson in patience and mental toughness. Jared Madison was behind 1-5 in his match against Sammer Aziz, and calmly claimed four more games. In the next two rounds, he stayed strong, placing the ball well and not holding back on his shots. He took out Morgan Hale (No. 71, B16s) in a tiebreaker. Those two sets lasted well more than two hours. In the third set, Madison regrouped and kept up with Graham Maassen (No. 80 B16s) and prevailed 6-4, using outstanding passing shots.

Richard Cheng, took one set, and patiently played many long rallies until he saw opportunities to close off points, and in other rounds, he climbed back from deficits. Sean Handley, our third singles’ player, snagged one set from Mark Conliffe.

In doubles, the Dons proved too deep and strong, and we took only one set, but the Chargers fought for every point. Eric Katz and Ziyad Marcus had three close sets that did not go their way. Peter Shao and Mason Casady took just one set, from Kelly Cote and Connor Kerns.

I was impressed by the fine display of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the players, coaches and spectators.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos’ record is now 4-3 overall and 1-1 in Channel League. The Chargers will host Buena on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Jared Madison 2-1
Richard Cheng 1-2
Sean Handley 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eric Katz/Ziyad Marcus 0-3
Peter Shao/Mason Casady 1-2
Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 0-3

Santa Barbara Singles

Sammer Aziz 2-0
Morgan Hale 1-1
Graham Maassen 2-1
Ryan Chung 0-1
Mark Conliffe 0-1

Santa Barbara Doubles

Chris Grant/Adrian Huffard 2-0
Logan Liddell/Cooper Matthiesen 2-0
Mitchel Kuhn/Jack Damen 3-0
Kelly Cote/Connor Kerns 0-1
Cooper Matthiesen/Austin Trevillian went 1-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

