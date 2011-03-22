Cate School’s Thanh-Liem Huynh-Tran Wins National Brain Bee

The junior earns a scholarship and internship, and advances to the international championship in Italy

After two days of intense competition, the 2011 USA National Brain Bee champion is Cate School junior Thanh-Liem Huynh-Tran.

Forty-one regional champions from around the country competed at the University of Maryland- Baltimore on March 18-19 in the Brain Bee, a two-day, eight-part competition for high school students that tests their knowledge of neuroscience.

The material tested is estimated to be comparable to that of a second-year medical student. It included a neuroanatomy laboratory practical with human brains, patient diagnosis with patient actors, a microscope test with neurohistological tissues, interpretation of MRI brain Images, a written test, and an oral question-and-answer component.

To advance to the national championship, Huynh-Tran had to win his regional Brain Bee competition in Los Angeles.

He won a scholarship, a laboratory internship with a prominent neuroscientist and the honor to represent the United States in the International Brain Bee Championship that will be held this summer in Florence, Italy.

— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.