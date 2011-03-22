Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

GNC Celebrates Its Grand Opening in Camino Real Marketplace

Mayor Margaret Connell cuts the ribbon to the new health and wellness store

By Clara van Meeuwen for the Camino Real Marketplace | March 22, 2011 | 9:51 p.m.

The Camino Real Marketplace, 7004 Market Place Drive in Goleta, on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of a GNC store.

For 70 years GNC has been a pioneer and leading force in the pursuit of health and wellness. GNC stands at the intersection of science and nature, maximizing the power of vitamins and supplements to help people lead a healthier life.

Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell cut the ribbon at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and there were goodie bags available for all attendees handed out by manager Janet Stewart.

The employees are well informed on all of the products and will help make the right selections for each customer’s lifestyle and health issues.

— Clara van Meeuwen is the office/marketing manager for the Camino Real Marketplace.

