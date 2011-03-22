Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:39 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Earns Commission’s Highest Rehabilitation Accreditation

Santa Barbara nonprofit provides support for clients with disabilities and disadvantages

By Joey Corazza for PathPoint | March 22, 2011 | 7:21 p.m.

PathPoint has been awarded the highest accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International.

The accreditation is good for three years and is an indication of PathPoint’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the people with disabilities and disadvantages served by its programs.

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services in the following areas: aging services, behavioral health, business and services management networks, child and youth services, employment and community services, and medical rehabilitation. CARF evaluates more than 47,000 organizations in 17 countries, and awards accreditation to only 6,000 of those programs and services.

PathPoint actively seeks accreditation every three years to ensure the highest level of service to its participants with intellectual disabilities (formerly known as mental retardation), cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, Down syndrome, deaf/hard of hearing, psychiatric disabilities and economic disadvantages.

Founded in 1964, PathPoint is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities and disadvantages to live and work as valued members of our communities. With its headquarters in Santa Barbara, PathPoint operates divisions in South and North Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, San Luis Obispo County, Los Angeles County and Kern County.

Today, PathPoint provides independent living, day and employment services to the more than 2,600 people across these five counties, including people with physical disabilities (traumatic brain injury, quadriplegia, stroke, etc.); people with cognitive disabilities (intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, seizure disorders and/autism); people with mental illnesses (schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression); and people with economic disadvantages (low-income seniors and at-risk youth).

PathPoint is a community-based organization and welcomes involvement from all community members. Click here to make a donation. For more information about how to help further PathPoint’s mission, contact Joey Corazza at 805.966.3310 x11 or at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Joey Corazza is a development coordinator for PathPoint.

