Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Section of Highway 1 at Big Sur Remains Closed After Landslide

Caltrans says it will be at least a month before a temporary repair is complete

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 22, 2011 | 6:54 p.m.

After last week’s landslides that took out a portion of Highway 1, Caltrans said Tuesday that a two-mile section between Big Sur and Carmel in Monterey County will remain closed in both directions for at least another month, after another round of temporary repairs can be completed.

The road, north of Big Sur from the Bixby Creek Bridge to Palo Colorado Road south of Carmel, is closed to all vehicles, including bicyclists and emergency vehicles.

The $2.5 million emergency project, given to Condon Johnson & Associates of Oakland, includes immediate work on a temporary repair to allow traffic on the road again as soon as safely possible, according to a news release.

During the repairs, all businesses along Highway 1 remain open and Highways 101, 68 and 46 can be used as alternative routes to access the closed section.

More rain is expected in Monterey County during the next week, and contractors will drill vertical and horizontal soil nails under the northbound lane to stabilize the remaining portion of road.

