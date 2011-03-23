Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Showers Expected Through Friday Along Rain-Soaked South Coast

County Public Works releases storm report showing how recent rainfall levels stack up

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 23, 2011

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Spring got off to a wet and windy start along the South Coast, and more rain and mountain snow are in the forecast for Santa Barbara and neighboring counties.

According to the National Weather Service, the first cold front was expected to bring rain to Santa Barbara beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but it wasn’t expected to be as strong as the weekend storm that uprooted trees and caused landslides in Santa Barbara County and elsewhere.

Coastal areas are likely to receive up to an inch of rain, and mountain areas can expect up to 2 inches. The cold front is expected to bring 35 mph winds as well.

A second storm system should bring a similar amount of rain Thursday, up until Friday morning.

Santa Barbara was drenched with 5.2 inches of rain from Sunday through Monday, with the Gibraltar Dam getting hit the worst with more than 11.3 inches of rain.

Rainfall that intense occurs only every 50 years in the county, according to a Santa Barbara County Public Works report issued Tuesday.

The Santa Ynez River in Lompoc had more than 31,000 cubic feet of water discharge, a peak that is exceeded only every 10 years, according to the report.

Click here to view the complete storm report.

